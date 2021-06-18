https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/new-polls-show-30-gop-voter-think-trump-likely-reinserted-supporting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Thirty percent of Republican voters say they think former President Trump will “likely” be reinstated to office this year, according to a new poll, whose results on the question are a survey this month.

The poll by The Hill newspaper and HarrisX released Friday showed 70% Republican respondents said such a scenario is “unlikely”, as did 74% of independents and 87% of Democrats.

The results are similar to Politico-Morning Consult released June 9 that showed 29% of Americans think Trump will be reinstated.

In the Hill-HarrisX poll, 26% of independents and 13% of Democrats said it’s likely Trump will be reinstated while 13 percent of Democrats said the same.

There is no constitutional or legal mechanism for Trump to return to office in 2021 after losing to President Biden in last year’s election. The Electoral College results were certified by Congress in January, according to The Hill.

The Hill-HarrisX poll follows reports earlier this month that Trump had been telling people in his circle that he expects to be reinstated by August, citing his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Trump acknowledged in a Fox New interview this week that he did not win reelection in 2020, after having repeatedly said it was “stolen” as a result of voting fraud. However, he told Fox News Channel commentator Sean Hannity, “but let’s see what happens on that.”

