OAKLAND — A 54-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom in downtown Oakland, authorities said.

Newsom was in town to promote support for small businesses. Before stopping at Beastmode Barbershop and Graffiti Pizza, the governor came across the 54-year-old while walking on Washington Street in Old Oakland.

“This morning, the Governor was approached by an aggressive individual. Members of the Governor’s security detail removed the Governor from the situation and the individual was arrested by CHP officers,” the CHP, which provides security for the governor, said in a statement.

The CHP would not elaborate, but law enforcement sources said the man allegedly threw a water bottle at Newsom.

A group of TV news journalists and newspaper reporters nearby heard the commotion. The reporters only saw the governor’s CHP security detail detaining the man. Newsom did not appear injured or disturbed by the incident. When reporters later asked what happened, he quipped that different people have different ways of saying hello.

The Berkeley man was booked at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official. The jail’s booking log listed his occupation as “pumping gas.”

His bail was set at $35,000 and he has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Monday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

The CHP said it is investigating the incident.

