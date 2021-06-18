https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/newsom-declares-state-of-emergency/
California in ‘extreme heat peril’ — Power grid on high alert
California is experiencing power grid concerns, as regions have seen record daily highs this week, with Death Valley National Park hitting 130F. Newsom’s state of emergency cited “extreme heat peril” – and will ease restrictions on backup generators and other sources of carbon-powered electricity – with citizens urged to avoid using domestic appliances to prevent energy outages.