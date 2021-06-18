http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4n_uY_-QYus/

The House Democrat campaign arm, the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), has been outraised by its Republican counterpart in May, as both looking to ramp up to fight for the House majority in the midterms.

The DCCC raised “raised nearly $10 million in May, which they say is their largest off-year May haul in the committee’s history,” according to Punchbowl News. The DCCC currently has no debt.

Previously, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said they raised more than $14 million in May, which was the campaign arm’s third straight record-breaking fundraising month.

Of that $14 million, the report had noted they had a $5 million cash infusion from the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The exact numbers will come out when the Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports are filled.

With record campaign fundraising hauls, the DCCC currently has $36 million on hand, reportedly $19 million more than they had in May 2019, this time last cycle.

The NRCC has touted their fundraising abilities, saying they have over $42.1 million cash on hand, which they claim is more than double what the committee had at the same time in 2019. In addition, the NRCC said they are also debt-free.

The NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (R-MN) said in the statement, “Americans are ready to do whatever is necessary to stop Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats’ socialist agenda.”

“May’s record-breaking fundraising numbers are just the latest indication that House Republicans are primed to retake the majority,” the chairman added.

