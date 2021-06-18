https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/18/numbers-dont-lie-liberals-lie-a-real-look-at-illegal-immigrant-crime-n1455547

Liberals Make Rape Easy

For the party that supposedly supports women, Democrats make it really easy for rapists to enter the country illegally. Libs always fall back on certain talking points in regard to crimes committed by illegal immigrants. My favorite lib twist is, “They don’t commit as many crimes as Americans.” Maybe, but guess what? There are more Americans living here; hence, Americans commit more crimes. Guess who commits more crimes in China? The Chinese. Duh. The point is, if illegals weren’t here they couldn’t commit crimes here. Every crime you read about in this article is a crime that should not have occurred. All American children, women and men who were assaulted, raped, robbed, and beaten wouldn’t be victims of these criminals if the border was secure. Try as they might, libs can’t deny this reality. They’ll just call you a racist.

One Rape Is a Tragedy, 10,000 Is a Statistic

That’s a twist on what is rumored to be a Stalin quote, but it’s true. Does anyone care that Texas alone deported 2,000 illegal immigrants after they committed sex crimes from roughly 2012-2015 and convicted nearly 1,000 illegal immigrants for sex crimes against children? That’s 3,000 rapists in about three years. But liberals clearly don’t care about stats. Perhaps a more personal approach is necessary.

An illegal immigrant was arrested this month for raping an 18-year-old woman on a ferry to Martha’s Vineyard. His 90-day visa expired several years ago. He’s been living in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

An illegal immigrant, who was ordered to be deported but wasn’t, was arrested for repeatedly raping a girl under the age of 14. He was living in the sanctuary state of California.

Two illegal immigrants were arrested in Maryland’s sanctuary, Montgomery County, early last year for raping two different 11-year-old girls. Eight more illegal immigrants in Montgomery County were arrested for sex crimes between July 25th, 2020, and Sept. 9, 2020.

Most rapists target women and young girls of their own race, so when libs turn a blind to illegal rapists entering the country, they are putting brown women and girls at risk. Many immigrants are brutalized before they even get here. But libs won’t actually admit rapists are coming over the border.

Money for Nothing

The price of keeping illegal immigrants in prison is astounding, and that’s not even counting the money spent to pursue, arrest, detain, and charge them in court. A 2005 government report states:

We estimate the federal cost of incarcerating criminal aliens—

Bureau of Prison’s (BOP) cost to incarcerate criminals and reimbursements to state and local governments under Department of Justice’s State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP)—totaled approximately $5.8 billion for calendar years 2001 through 2004. BOP’s cost to incarcerate criminal aliens rose from about $950 million in 2001 to about $1.2 billion in 2004—a 14 percent increase. Federal reimbursements for incarcerating criminal aliens in state prisons and local jails declined from $550 million in 2001 to $280 million in 2004, in a large part due to a reduction in congressional appropriations.

That’s just a drop in the sombrero. These numbers are from 16 years ago, long before Biden opened the floodgates at the southern border–even though the border with Canada is still closed due to COVID safety measures. Apparently the CCP virus only lurks on the northern border.

It seems to me libs are all about skin color. Would they happily allow people over the border if Central America had been conquered by the pale people of Ireland? If pasty white, freckled criminals from the Emerald Isle were ravaging girls and women? Or would we all finally be on the same page?

