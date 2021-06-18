https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/palestinian-activists-in-nyc-we-dont-want-two-states-we-want-all-of-it/

Palestinian activists were captured on video calling for the elimination of Israel, chanting “We don’t want two states. We want ALL of it” at a recent demonstration in New York City:

“We don’t want two states. We want ALL of it.” Palestinian supporters in New York City calling for ethnically cleansing millions of Jews in Israel. They then chant support for Hamas Muslim Brotherhood child killers. h/t @ConspiracyLibel pic.twitter.com/jQPM0apilJ — Avi Kaner (@AviKaner) June 17, 2021

“Finally, the truth”:

But speaking the truth is usually not done so publicly:

Of course, they do…Yet usually this is not aid so openly.. https://t.co/zJtJhKHnKP — Helene Keller-Lind (@keller_lind) June 17, 2021

It’s no “from the river to the sea,” that’s for sure:

Ugh, their genocidal chants don’t even rhyme anymore. https://t.co/mtoAQ6n5k1 — Judean Peoples Front🟣 (@JudeanPF) June 18, 2021

And “[s]ince 1948, no one actually wanted the Palestinians to have anything, they just want to get rid of Israel. Until this changes nothing will”:

“We don’t want two states, we want all of it!” These screams are exactly why the Palestinians are in the situation they’re in. Since 1948, no one actually wanted the Palestinians to have anything, they just want to get rid of Israel. Until this changes nothing will. https://t.co/qACpz0rlZ9 — Shoshanna Keats Jaskoll (@skjask) June 18, 2021

