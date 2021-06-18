https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/palestinian-activists-in-nyc-we-dont-want-two-states-we-want-all-of-it/

Palestinian activists were captured on video calling for the elimination of Israel, chanting “We don’t want two states. We want ALL of it” at a recent demonstration in New York City:

“Finally, the truth”:

But speaking the truth is usually not done so publicly:

It’s no “from the river to the sea,” that’s for sure:

And “[s]ince 1948, no one actually wanted the Palestinians to have anything, they just want to get rid of Israel. Until this changes nothing will”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...