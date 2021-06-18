House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday declined to answer a question about second-trimester abortion, citing her own experience as a mother.

A reporter asked Pelosi whether “an unborn baby at 15 weeks is a human being.”

The California Democrat did not give a direct answer.

“Let me just say that I’m a big supporter of Roe v. Wade,” Pelosi said, referring to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion. “I am a mother of five children in six years. I have some standing on this issue as to respecting a woman’s right to choose.”

The reporter asked Pelosi a second time if an unborn baby at 15 weeks is “a human being,” but Pelosi moved on to a question about infrastructure.

The Supreme Court decided in May to review a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks. The high court will hear the case in the fall.

A lower federal court blocked the Mississippi law earlier this year.

Pelosi and other high-ranking political figures are under new scrutiny over their pro-abortion rights views.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has begun delving into whether it should allow President Joe Biden and other top national leaders who are Catholic to receive Holy Communion if they are also in favor of abortion. Pope Francis warned bishops this week against politically weaponizing Communion.