https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60ce1480bbafd42ff58685a6
Los Angeles has reopened, but many first responders remain unvaccinated. Just over 50% of the city’s firefighters and police officers have gotten one shot….
An Illinois town is holding a “Juneteenth” parade and a Pride parade, but has cancelled their Independence Day parade and fireworks. Evanston, Illinois has apparently decided that only holidays celebr…
Pope Francis has approved a decree recognizing the “heroic virtues” of French politician Robert Schuman, known as an ‘architect’ of the EU. The official decision is one of the first steps to Schuman p…
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Black Lives Matter rioter received a 60-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree arson, according…
One of the founding fathers of the European Union was put on the path to sainthood by Pope Francis. Robert Schuman, who called for a supranational community for coal and steel in 1950, was recognised …