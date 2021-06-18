https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/559122-poll-46-percent-of-unvaccinated-say-they-will-definitely-not-get-vaccine

Nearly half of Americans who are unvaccinated say they will definitely not get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a new poll.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll reported that 46 percent of the unvaccinated said they will definitely not get the vaccine and 29 percent said they will probably not get the vaccine.

Those who are most hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine include white evangelicals, Republicans, rural Americans, young adults and those without college degrees.

President BidenJoe BidenChinese apps could face subpoenas, bans under Biden executive order: report OVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA announces new clean air advisors after firing Trump appointees | Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management saw messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic Poll: Majority back blanket student loan forgiveness MORE and other officials have stressed the need to reach out to Americans who are hesitant to get vaccinated as the number of daily vaccinations in the U.S. has slowed in recent weeks.

Only 7 percent of those who are not vaccinated said they definitely will get the shot and 15 percent say they probably will, according to the poll.

Biden is still aiming for 70 percent of the U.S. adult population to have one dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July.

With a little over two weeks until July 4, 65 percent of U.S. adults have one shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

States have been opening up vaccine lotteries and giving out cash prizes as incentives for their residents to get the vaccine.

“Ultimately, this is going to be up to individuals to get shots in their arms. We can take every creative step we possibly can take. We also understand we don’t have 100 percent control here, but we’re going to do everything we can from the federal government to reach that goal,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiMaya Angelou, Cherokee Nation leader among women honored on newly minted quarters White House officials won’t say if US will meet July vaccine goal Biden, Putin begin high-stakes summit in Geneva MORE said.

The poll surveyed 1,125 U.S. adults June 10-14. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points.

