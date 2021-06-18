http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4qaTeoFYdS4/

An AP-NORC poll released Friday had found a strong number of Americans who said they would return doing some activities they stopped during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Some of those activities include going to restaurants, traveling, and seeing live events. Even more among all adults who took the survey said nine-in-ten would be visiting their families in the next few weeks.

When asked about going out to bars and restaurants 77 percent said they would be going within the next weeks. Compared to May 2020, the general public is getting more comfortable going out. In 2020, “only 43% of the public said they would go to a bar or restaurant if restrictions were lifted.”

Additionally, 64 percent said they would be traveling more in the next few weeks. Only 44 percent of the respondents said they would be using some type of public transportation.

When asked about live events, 56 percent said they would be going to the movies, see a concert live, or go to the theater. Fifty-seven percent said they would be going to a sporting event, in addition to 57 percent also saying they would be going to the gym or studio.

The poll also found only 21 percent of the respondents are still worried about getting an infection of the Chinese coronavirus from their inner circle. This is now 13 months after former President Donald Trump announced Operation Warp Speed to facilitate vaccine creation.

The nationwide AP-NORC poll was conducted between June 10 to 14. The survey conducted 1,125 interviews using landlines and cell phones. The margin of error is +/- 4.2 percentage points.

