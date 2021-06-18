http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7afUKFJGKjk/

A Friday poll indicates only 44 percent of likely U.S. voters believe President Joe Biden’s European tour was successful.

The poll by Rasmussen and National Pulse asked respondents, “President Joe Biden just completed a weeklong trip to Europe that included the G7 summit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. How successful was Biden’s European trip?”

Only 44 percent said it was successful, which includes 22 percent who said it was very successful. 40 percent thought Biden’s European trip was unsuccessful.

The polling data also suggests low numbers for the President regarding foreign policy:

Twenty-five percent (25%) of voters rate the way President Biden is handling foreign policy issues as excellent, while another 17% rate Biden’s handling of foreign policy good. Fourteen percent (14%) say Biden has done a fair job of handling foreign policy and 39% give him a poor rating.

Biden’s trip to Europe ended with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in which Biden permitted Putin to conduct a solo press conference. The Russian president ignored questions about quashing his political opponents and, instead, freely jabbed America on the 2020 Black Lives Matters and Antifa riots.

Meanwhile, the establishment media gushed over Biden’s meeting with Putin after Biden apologized for snapping at a CNN reporter during his solo press conference.

“I owe my last question an apology. I shouldn’t have — I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave. Anyway, thanks for being here,” he said in relation to a question offered by a CNN reporter regarding why Biden was confident Putin would change his behavior towards America.

“What the hell?… When did I say I was confident?” Biden had snapped.

A Monmouth University poll on June 16 marked Biden at 48 percent, one percent less than a Rasmussen poll from June 11.

