https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2021/06/18/portland-police-riot-squad-votes-to-disband-after-one-of-its-officers-is-charged-by-da-with-assault-n398846
About The Author
Related Posts
Former CDC Director Explains Lab-Leak Theory With Logic and Warns the WHO Is a Beijing Propaganda Arm
June 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy