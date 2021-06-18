https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/18/privileged-trolls-don-lemon-and-chris-cuomo-manage-to-completely-mischaracterize-critical-race-theory-and-concerned-parents-video/

Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo are terrible enough on their own. But together? Well, nothing good can come from that.

So you can imagine what happened when these two tools team up to shame parents concerned about Critical Race Theory.

Or you can just see for yourselves:

CNN’s @donlemon on parents upset about Critical Race Theory creeping into curriculums: “That’s the whole thing about what privilege is. It’s that you — people don’t like to have their pleasure interrupted. Their peace interrupted … stop making it about you” pic.twitter.com/G1ioRhCuyo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 18, 2021

So, Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo don’t understand why parents are opposed to the idea of Critical Race Theory education? It’s either that, or they understand completely but have some kind of deranged vested interest in lying to their viewers about why parents are opposed to the idea of Critical Race Theory education.

They look terrible in either scenario, awash in their own sneering condescension.

So it is real? I can’t keep up. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 18, 2021

CNN is great for exposing how wokeness, critical race theory, and antiracism are cudgels used by millionaires to lecture average Americans experiencing downward mobility and living in communities plagued by deaths of despair about their “privilege” and “pleasure.” https://t.co/7A4FYEXt51 — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) June 18, 2021

insulting concerned parents doesn’t sound like a winning strategy https://t.co/aBeFzNYZTU — DrainTheSwamp ⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) June 18, 2021

Well, CNN is used to losing by now.

