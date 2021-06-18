https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/proud-boys-fighting-antifa-in-portland-right-now/
Proud Boys take picnic pavilion in clash with antifa near Portland right now pic.twitter.com/AuED7pSZWI
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 18, 2021
Portland Proud Boys chant “f— antifa,” pepper spray and paint ball guns used during riot today in Oregon City as clash continues pic.twitter.com/O5zil9Ah9W
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 18, 2021
Oregon City police declare riot just now
Chaotic battle as proud boys, antifa clash near Portland pic.twitter.com/XuS5I2cP5j
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) June 18, 2021