https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/18/quite-literally-a-psychopath-nros-damning-new-expose-reveals-how-far-rebekah-jones-went-to-ruin-grad-student-who-questioned-her-methods/

A little over a month ago, National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke put together a thorough and devastating takedown of purported COVID19 “whistleblower” and demonstrably shameless grifter Rebekah Jones.

Needless to say, Jones wasn’t pleased with Cooke for exposing her.

So we can only imagine how she’s feeling now that she’s been even further exposed by Cooke’s National Review colleague Jack Crowe:

Excellent job by @jackrcrowe exposing Rebekah Jones’s habit of trying to destroy any person who disagrees with her—in this case by falsely accusing a grad student who argued with her of sexual harrassement, and then backing off when the cops got involved. https://t.co/gTEN3LoLxW — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 18, 2021

Rebekah Jones really is just a bottomless barrel of awfulness:

Jon Taylor noticed that the way Florida was presenting its COVID deaths was leading to false headlines about “record” death tolls. So he decided to correct the record with his own tracker. That decision nearly cost him his career.https://t.co/5WyYsGghg4 — Jack Crowe (@jackrcrowe) June 18, 2021

Rebekah Jones refused Taylor’s private offer of collaboration and instead smeared him as a sexual harasser to her hundreds of thousands of followers. Not content to stop there, she emailed the university where he’s getting his PhD. — Jack Crowe (@jackrcrowe) June 18, 2021

A Title IX investigation was launched. Taylor was never officially informed, he only heard about it through back channels. Knowing an expulsion would end his career before it began, the probe hung over his head like a “guillotine,” he told NR. — Jack Crowe (@jackrcrowe) June 18, 2021

More:

Taylor, a 37-year-old Ph.D. candidate at the Florida Atlantic University College of Business, waded into the world of COVID data analysis last spring after being informed that he had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. When he looked at the data for himself, what he found disturbed him: The way the Florida Department of Health was presenting the pandemic death toll was confusing members of the media who lacked a background in data analysis. News outlets, local and national, were conflating the actual number of Floridians who had died of COVID on a given day with the number of COVID deaths that had been entered into the system on that day — a total that included deaths that had occurred days and sometimes weeks before the entry date. … Taylor, an affable and apolitical mathematician, thought he could clear things up by presenting the data in a more transparent way, so he and his academic adviser created their own COVID tracker, which relied on the state’s data but presented it on a timeline that accurately captured the number of deaths in the state each day. Unbeknownst to Taylor, who studiously avoids political media, he had just stepped on a hornet’s nest.

It’s an incredibly disturbing — and downright infuriating — read. Rebekah Jones set out to ruin Jon Taylor’s life because he had the gall to accurately interpret the data and reach out to her about it.

What despicable behavior. This is precisely the kind of reporting that should have happened as soon as her claims were made. — Ben (@loose_caboose) June 18, 2021

What a sick person this Rebekah Jones is. Media amplifying her claims, at this late date, better caveat the hell out of their stories https://t.co/tz0rNiG4km — James David Dickson (@downi75) June 18, 2021

The number of people harassed, stalked, and bullied by this woman over the past year is way too high. It’s absurd. And it was enabled by media who continued to give these lies a platform. https://t.co/5e1SunVPBh — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) June 18, 2021

Great reporting by @jackrcrowe here about Rebekah Jones and her attempts to ruin @prof_jtaylor‘s career. And shame on the @MiamiHerald and other outlets for continuing to prop up Jones as some icon of speaking truth to power. She isn’t just a liar or a kook. She’s a menace. https://t.co/rWbaLseEhq — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 18, 2021

Rebekah Jones is a monster, and the media lionized her because she plays for the right team. https://t.co/EjCDTao8e6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2021

Rebekah Jones entire power comes from the national and local media who props her up. That’s it. Without she’s just another social media sociopath. But they built her up and once again refuse to admit their mistake. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2021

And it’s all because of politics. She has the same politics they do. All the way down. It’s that simple. She’s a psychopath, but she’s against DeSantis, so CNN puts her on the air. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2021

she truly is a terrible person and her supporters should be embarrassed but they’re entirely too stupid to be embarrassed https://t.co/pVjj1mMQ7l — cc (@cc_fla) June 18, 2021

this is just one example of many: she accused Marc Caputo of being a misogynist, she bullied Jason Salemi off twitter, accused many others of being stalkers, just a trash human being — cc (@cc_fla) June 18, 2021

Another day, another reminder that Rebekah Jones is quite literally a psychopathhttps://t.co/fCOl0AOlT7 — PoliMath (@politicalmath) June 18, 2021

She’s a really, really, really bad person. https://t.co/B4XC8TXJ56 — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) June 18, 2021

What a vile woman. — indefintitely indecisive dissident (@bootme21) June 18, 2021

By all accounts — and there are many — Rebekah Jones is an conniving, backstabbing, manipulative human being who is as unfamiliar with honesty as she is virtue. What an awful woman. https://t.co/wuqi5NsYE8 — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) June 18, 2021

Rebekah Jones isn’t just a lying and delusional menace. She’s downright evil. And her vile behavior is having horrendous consequences for innocent people. https://t.co/gF8hk4EoVu — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 18, 2021

Your periodic reminder that Rebekah Jones is not just a lying grifter; she’s also a relentless bully towards anyone that crosses her path. Props to @prof_jtaylor for going public with this story. https://t.co/groSGfj9UI — Nick Bourgeois (@haxorize) June 18, 2021

And here’s hoping that Jon Taylor ultimately prevails against Rebekah Jones.

This poor man needs to sue Jones for every last penny he can get. She needs to start suffering financial consequences for this stuff. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 18, 2021

And, unlike her targets, Rebekah Jones absolutely deserves to suffer.

