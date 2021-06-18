https://justthenews.com/government/local/report-texas-company-turns-smart-thermostat-remotely-during-heat-spike?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

At least one company is reportedly turning up Texas consumers’ digital “smart thermometers” remotely during the state’s ongoing heat spike in an effort to conserve energy.

One homeowner told local media his wife and daughters “woke up sweating” after an afternoon nap to find that their home thermostat had been raised.

The company that installed their thermostat allegedly informed them that it had raised their house’s temperature remotely during an “energy saving event.”

The company, EnergyHub, stipulates on its website that consumers who enter a $5,000 promotional sweepstakes must allow the company to “control his or her thermostat to reduce demand during a specified event period.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

