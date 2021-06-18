https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/rhodes-college-tennessee-charge-unvaccinated-students-1500-per-semester/

Rhodes College in Tennessee has announced that they will be charging unvaccinated students $1,500 per semester to “cover the costs of mandatory testing.”

The college announced the new policy in a in a letter on June 8.

“In anticipation of FDA approval, we are strongly recommending all students be vaccinated this summer in order to not prevent or delay your return to campus in August,” the letter states. “Immediately following FDA approval, students will be required to be vaccinated to access campus. Upon returning to campus non-vaccinated students will be charged a $1500 per semester Health & Safety fee to cover the costs of mandatory testing as outlined below.”

It continues on to say that “until FDA approval, the college is not requiring, but strongly recommending full vaccination for any individual who comes to campus. Additionally, Flu vaccines will continue to be required this fall.”

All students should submit their vaccination cards by August 1, 2021 to avoid the hefty fee.

Rhodes College Vice President for Student Life Meghan Weyant told WREG3 that they “believe a campus-wide commitment to vaccination will really allow us to do our part in getting our students back on campus for the academic experience that we know they so much want.”

Weyant claimed that the school has not received any push back regarding the policy.

“The response has been positive,” she said. “Students want to be back on campus.”

