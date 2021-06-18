https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/18/rigged-dave-rubins-response-to-docs-showing-ca-dems-access-to-rapid-response-team-at-twitter-that-removes-tweets-is-all-of-us/
Nothing to see here.
Just some redacted docs explaining how California Democrats have access to a rapid response team at Twitter.
A team that removes tweets at the request of Democrats.
Huh.
And you know it’s not just California Dems who have access to this ‘response team’.
California Democrats have access to a rapid response team at Twitter, which takes down tweets at the request of Democrats. pic.twitter.com/czsJm9XBE7
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 18, 2021
Welp, there it is.
Assume there is a government toadie behind every suspension on social media.
— Waiting for GoDoge (@Schismocracy) June 18, 2021
Ahem.
Just helping the totally impartial and fact-based content monitors.
— matt dooley (@mdooley) June 18, 2021
See? No big woop.
Not at all.
Dave Rubin’s response is perfection:
I’ve been doxxed, threatened, libeled and had endless coordinated attacks on my account. Despite all my connections I can’t get a human on email or phone.
It’s a rigged game and we all keep playing. For now… https://t.co/PJIwWkfRf2
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 18, 2021
Doxed.
Threatened.
Libeled.
Endless attacks on his account.
We get it.
And nobody at Twitter gives or does a damn thing about it. Wrong team?
How Fortified Elections work…https://t.co/UpPbLhA77L
— Jef Brads (@JefBrads) June 18, 2021
*cough cough* fortified *cough cough*
twitter is a cesspool
— Stonk Hunter (@stonk_hunter) June 18, 2021
This is an insult to cesspools everywhere.
Our apologies to cesspools.
heh
Yup. pic.twitter.com/5hgvZFAnov
— Blaine Packard (@BlainePackard) June 18, 2021
Sort of reminds this editor of the tweet she sent about there NOT BEING A Q that Twitter forced her to delete with a lock. Or that time they locked her for sharing an email between Zuckerberg and Fauci.
Their TOS is no longer about protecting users, it’s about protecting Democrats.
Sorry, not sorry.
***
Related:
Blue-check ‘debunker’ makes A*S of himself trying to debunk video of Black parent DESTROYING CRT (Candace Owens’ brother … REALLY dude?!)
He’s RIGHT you know: Steven Crowder’s explanation for WHY Dems desperately want to control all speech will DEFINITELY leave a mark
‘CNN just publishing CCP press releases’? AG points out something pretty damn pathetic about CNN’s China COVID-19 vax headline