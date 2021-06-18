https://www.theblaze.com/news/scarlett-johansson-sexualization-black-widow

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson vehemently denounced what she saw as “hyper-sexualization” of a Marvel character she has portrayed numerous times on the big screen.

Johansson said her character, the Black Widow, was treated like a possession and a “piece of ass” in her first movie screen appearance on “Iron Man 2.”

“All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-sexualization of this character and, I mean, you look back at ‘Iron Man 2’ and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know?” she said in an interview with Screen Rant.

“Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of ass, really. And Tony even refers to her as something like that at one point. What does he say? Yeah and at one point [Tony] calls her a piece of meat and maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment. You know what I mean. Because my thinking was different,” she continued.

Johansson went on to say that the upcoming “Black Widow” movie with the character will reject the sexualization of previous films.

“Maybe I even would have, you know, my own self-worth was probably measured against that type of comment or, like a lot of young women, you come into your own and you understand your own self-worth,” she said.

“It’s changing now. Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it’s been incredible to be a part of that shift and be able to come out the other side and be a part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it’s pretty cool,” she concluded.

Johansson has previously spoken out against cancel culture after she was accused of violating representation in film when she announced she was going to portray a transgender character, despite not being transgender. She later decried actors speaking out on politics at all.

“I don’t think actors have obligations to have a public role in society,” she said at the time. “You didn’t choose to be a politician, you’re an actor.”

The “Black Widow” movie with Johansson will be released in theaters and streaming online July 9.

