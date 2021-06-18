https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/shock-video-shooter-chases-family-bronx-sidewalk-opens-fire-father-inches-away-children/

New York is a crime-ridden 3rd world hell hole under Democrat leadership.

NYPD Crime Stoppers posted a shocking video of a shooter chasing a family down a Bronx sidewalk and opening fire on a father who is inches away from his two children.

The shooting happened Thursday evening just before 7 PM.

The gunman, dressed in all black, is seen chasing a father and his two children down Sheridan Avenue, near East 172nd Street.

TRENDING: EXPLOSIVE DEVELOPMENT: Election Worker Ralph Jones Is Now Caught Double-Counting Ballots at the State Farm Center on Election Night!

The 24-year-old victim was shot in the back and both legs as the children, a 10-year-old girl and a 5 year-old boy, narrowly escaped injury.

The victim is in “stable” condition at a local hospital.

NYPD is asking the public for help identifying the shooter and the man operating the “getaway scooter.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

VIDEO:

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx. Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

