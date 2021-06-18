https://www.theblaze.com/news/kids-shooting-nyc-bronx-video

A shocking video captured the moment that a gunman tried to shoot between two children in a brazen attack on the streets of New York City.

The New York Police Department released the startling video in hopes of getting help from the public to identify the two suspects involved.

The video shows one man shoot at a 24-year-old male multiple times in front of a Bronx bodega about 6:45 p.m. Thursday while the terrified children dive for cover. The children were a 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl.

Miraculously, neither child was physically injured.

“Any time you see a horrible incident where somebody’s shooting somebody right in front of kids, it’s alarming to me,” said NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison to Newsnation.

Police are looking to identify the shooter as well as an accomplice who drove a scooter and helped the shooter flee the scene of the crime.

Police said the 24-year-old victim was shot in the leg and the back. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive the ordeal.

“I want to make sure that we get this individual, and that we get him off the streets very very fast,” Harrison added.

A similar shooting was captured on surveillance video earlier in June outside a bodega in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. Five men were wounded in the wild shootout that police suspected was a confrontation between rival gangs.

Authorities have reported a spike in crime in major U.S. cities since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Some are blaming the “defund the police” movement and the increased scrutiny on law enforcement from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

Young children caught between masked gunman, victim nearly shot on New York sidewalk



