SHOCKING VIDEO: 2 children nearly caught in crossfire when gunman opens fire on Bronx sidewalk, shooting man multiple times at close range
— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) June 18, 2021
Video released by the NYPD on Friday shows two children caught in the crossfire. Police said it happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Sheridan Avenue, near East 172nd Street, in the Claremont section. The 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, get caught up in the dangerous melee, despite not knowing the victim. According to police, they were just walking down the street when it all went down.
Neither child was injured.