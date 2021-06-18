https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/18/tell-me-more-about-bidens-winning-wh-stays-tough-on-putin-and-russia-by-freezing-military-aid-package-to-ukraine/

Remember earlier this week when President Joe Biden met with Vladimir Putin? The media and liberals were pretty pleased with his performance. Seth Meyers’ take is pretty much where the media and liberals are at on the situation:

Seth takes #ACloserLook at the aftermath of President Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. https://t.co/CypIon5NlD — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) June 18, 2021

Seth Meyers on Fox News’ glaring Putin summit hypocrisy: “Trump was basically Putin’s Ed McMahon” https://t.co/7M13Ld1Jxm — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 18, 2021

How refreshing it is to have a man in the White House who refuses to be Vladimir Putin’s second banana.

Hey, look at us! We can make jokes, too, just like Seth Meyers!

Because if Donald Trump was reluctant to stand up to Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden is straight-up rolling over:

Whoa: The White House is freezing a Ukraine military package that includes lethal weapons https://t.co/HOhULnDOGA — Blake News (@blakehounshell) June 18, 2021

More:

The Biden White House has temporarily halted a military aid package to Ukraine that would include lethal weapons, a plan originally made in response to aggressive Russian troop movements along Ukraine’s border this spring. … The National Security Council directed officials to put the package together, as Washington grew increasingly concerned over a massive Russian military buildup near the border with Ukraine and in the Crimean Peninsula, according to three of the people, who like the others asked not to be named in order to speak candidly about internal discussions. Officials at the State Department and Pentagon worked to assemble the proposal.

Oh, well. If Russia says they’re backing off Ukraine, we have no reason to doubt them.

Or maybe we do:

But despite Russia’s announcement, a top Ukrainian official said in May that about 100,000 Russian troops were still near its border and in Crimea, Al Jazeera reported. That same month, Biden officials told The New York Times that the number was closer to 80,000.

Sounds like Joe Biden really wants to downplay the threat posed by Russia to Ukraine. Bold strategy from a bold leader!

Putin got a pipeline and Aid to Ukraine frozen? Please tell me more about Bidens Winning! https://t.co/pcAUhWpNrX — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) June 18, 2021

So Biden gave up nord stream and froze lethal weapon aid to Ukraine. A few years ago this would have been a pretty big story! https://t.co/8R9UphzD9o — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 18, 2021

Wonder what’s (D)ifferent now.

But Biden is tough on Russia!!! (NOT.) Deja Vu to the Obama-Biden years when they sold Ukraine down the river. https://t.co/ba2WoPrMKW — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) June 18, 2021

Gotta bring Trump back so we can get tough on Russia again. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 18, 2021

Heh.

So tough.

BIDEN LOOKED PUTIN IN THE EYES LIKE A BOSS https://t.co/oUHPzKdY3P — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 18, 2021

LIKE. A. BOSS.

Joe Biden’s rhetoric on Russia and Putin may be weak but at least his policies on Russia and Putin are also incredibly weak https://t.co/sYvRKJ2prj — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) June 18, 2021

First Nord Stream, now this. Biden is Putin’s puppet. https://t.co/SvRi6ZD5OT — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) June 18, 2021

Obvious that Biden must be a kompromat double agent. I’ll be looking forward to Chait’s lengthy feature on the matter. https://t.co/uK0k4vPRWm — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) June 18, 2021

