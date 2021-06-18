https://noqreport.com/2021/06/18/the-fact-checkers-get-it-wrong-again-its-not-illegal-to-name-an-unindicted-co-conspirator/

Over the past few nights, Tucker Carlson has been citing a Revolver News (https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/federal-foreknowledge-jan-6-unindicted-co-conspirators-raise-disturbing-questions/) story that is claiming the FBI was involved, whether directly or indirectly, in the planning, organizing and carrying out of the violence that occurred on January 6th. As is predictable, the Mainstream Media moved quickly to “debunk” this story.

The problem for them is that they might have moved too quickly and should have taken a little more time to check their facts. Although, at this point, do any of us think that the Mainstream Media and Big Tech actually care about the truth? No, the ends justify the means… and in this case, the ends is lambasting anyone who believes that Donald Trump won the 2020 Election and labeling us all as violent extremists.

Anyways, back to the story…

Twitter put out a “fact check” in regards to Tucker Carlson’s videos and Revolver News’ article:

Trump supporters organized and attended the January 6 US Capitol insurrection, according to The New York Times, Recode and NBC

Many of the hundreds of people who have been arrested for participating in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building were long-time supporters of former president Donald Trump, according to fact-checkers and reporters. Some of the people who participated in the attacks were named as “unindicted co-conspirators” in Capitol riot indictments and according to legal experts, undercover agents cannot be named as unindicted co-conspirators.

Then, directly underneath this blurb is a section titled “What you need to know.” Here Twitter states:

– On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson commented on the fact that some of the people who participated in the attacks are being named as “unindicted co-conspirators” in indictments.

– Legal experts say the term “unindicted co-conspirator” is common and the law forbids the government from naming undercover officers or informants as such in legal proceedings.

The dishonesty of this statement is glaring, yet most people will just read it, accept it and move on. This is one of the things about Social Media: we are blasted with news and information, being trained to only look at the headlines. We are taught to “trust the experts.” Apparently, these “fact-checkers and reporters” are who they want us to trust. For me, not so much.

First of all, let’s start with the headline: “Trump supporters organized and attended the January 6 US Capitol Insurrection.” This is an intentional description that will lead the everyday American to read that and think that Trump supporters are violent extremists that want to overthrow the government. They aren’t specifying that, even if you take a look at their manipulated narrative, it was some fringe groups like the Proud Boys and the Oathkeepers, not just “Trump supporters.” The thought that they are leaving you with is that this is the everyday Trump supporters that planned and implemented a violent insurrection to overthrow the government.

To support this claim, they point out: “Many of the hundreds of people who have been arrested for participating in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol building were long-time supporters of former president Donald Trump…” Now, this is a true statement. Many of those arrested and who are sitting in prison right now are long-time supporters of President Trump. However, that does not tell the whole story.

First of all, just because people have been arrested for their involvement at the Capitol Building does not mean that they were involved in organizing the event. It also, in and of itself, is not evidence that they were the ones committing acts of violence. In fact, as my good friend Mindy Robinson pointed out the other day on The DC Patriot, “2 individuals… are sitting in jail without bail or a trial for the ‘murder’ of a police officer that was ruled natural causes (a stroke) months ago.” https://thedcpatriot.com/who-unlocked-the-capitols-magnetic-doors-on-january-6th/ Many Trump supporters have been arrested, but that is not evidence that any of them actually committed a crime and does not mean that they organized a “violent insurrection.”

Here’s some more fact-checks that needs fact-checking: “Some of the people who participated in the attacks were named as ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ in Capitol riot indictments and according to legal experts, undercover agents cannot be named as unindicted co-conspirators.”

So the premise is that Tucker and Revolver News pointed to one of a couple scenarios: there were informants to the FBI within these extremist groups that actually helped plan and implement the violence that occurred on January 6th, but because they were working with the FBI they are not being indicted. The other scenario is that there might have actually been undercover agents within these groups that literally helped plan the events.

In both of these scenarios, we are seeing the government protecting these assets, whether they work directly or indirectly for the FBI. Tucker and Revolver cite precedence for this occurring with the Governor Whitmer “kidnapping conspiracy”, where 5 out of the 14 kidnappers were FBI agents. Now, according to Revolver, the lead FBI agent on that case who oversaw those agents involved with the kidnapping plot is now in charge of the January 6th cases. You seriously cannot make this stuff up.

However, the ultimate lie that I want to fact-check is this line: “Legal experts say the term ‘unindicted co-conspirator’ is common and the law forbids the government from naming undercover officers or informants as such in legal proceedings.” Again, for the everyday person reading this line, they’ll just accept it as fact. It would not appear to the average reader that this should raise any red flags of concern. However, I’m not an average reader…

I did a little digging… and it literally took me three minutes to debunk this one. When you read the articles that Twitter is citing, they all make this same claim: that it is illegal to name an unindicted co-conspirator. This would mean that there’s a law in the books that bans this from occurring, right?

Well, it turns out that, according to the sources that the Mainstream Media is citing, there is actually no law banning this from occurring. It’s actually nothing more than a common practice among attorneys to not name the unindicted co-conspirators in court documents for a variety of reasons, including privacy, the idea that they are not there to defend themselves or even immunity for working with the government on these cases.

The Mainstream Media is citing the United States Attorney’s Manual as proof that naming an unindicted co-conspirator is illegal when, in fact, it does not say that. There is no law, according to all of the sources that I looked at, that bans this from happening.

According to the Justice Department’s own website (https://www.justice.gov/jm/jm-9-11000-grand-jury#9-11.130), “In the absence of some significant justification, federal prosecutors generally should not identify unindicted co-conspirators in conspiracy indictments. The practice of naming individuals as unindicted co-conspirators in an indictment charging a criminal conspiracy has been severely criticized…”

That is a far cry from being against the law. There’s another line in the handbook that states, “In the absence of some significant justification, federal prosecutors generally should not identify unindicted co-conspirators in conspiracy indictments.” It literally says that “federal prosecutors generally should not identify unindicted co-conspirators.” This was not difficult to track down.

So what’s the takeaway beyond just that the Mainstream Media and Big Tech are dishonest? I would argue that there is something more sinister going on. There is more than likely collusion between the powers-that-be and the media to cover up the crimes being committed against our own citizens by the government. Let that sink in for a second.

When it comes to what occurred on January 6th, it appears that it was our own government that planned and coordinated the supposed “violent insurrection” against itself. Now they are getting caught because they can’t cover their tracks, despite the fact that they are doing everything within their power to do so.

Don’t get distracted by the supposed “fact-checkers.” They are nothing more than a propaganda machine for the Democrat Party and the Deep State within our own government. All the evidence is pointing to yet another conspiracy implemented by our own government, and we are getting blamed for it. Let’s keep working to expose this corruption and get the truth out there about what actually occurred on January 6th, 2021. I can assure you, it’s not what you are being told by the Mainstream Media or Big Tech.

