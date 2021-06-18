https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2021/06/18/the-great-reset-comes-for-the-suburbs-n1455488

Before we get to today’s big story on the Great Reset, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Mental illness is serious pic.twitter.com/Jq63DYLW4W — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2021

Progressivism is a mental illness. Never forget that.

The Great Reset Comes for the Suburbs: Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

“This process is painful,” Bloomberg‘s Karl W. Smith tells us, “but surely, most Americans’ single biggest asset — their home — is becoming more liquid.”

Well, technically it’s becoming someone else’s asset, more liquid or otherwise, “as institutional investors increasingly enter the housing market.”

This is supposed to be a net benefit to middle-class Americans, according to Smith, because “a nation of renters could lead to a world where location decisions are driven far more by personal preferences and life-cycle demands.”

Never mind that the one safe asset most Americans could afford to own — and pass on as generational wealth to their kids — would just become a ledger entry in some major finance company’s books.

Never mind giving up building or re-modeling your dream home, because it’s someone else’s.

Never mind owning a tangible stake in your own community.

Never mind the landlord determining whether you can keep firearms or ammo on their property.

Housing has never been less affordable to buy because institutional investors have screwed up the markets, and because local governments (particularly in Blue states) are regulating single-family home construction out of existence.

First, they leverage and regulate homeownership out of reach, then tell you you’re better off forking over monthly rent for an asset that creates some else’s equity.

Smith wants a nation of serfs.

Is Insanity Wrap exaggerating? Dunno. But here’s a video from 2017 produced by the World Economic Forum — who else? — extolling the virtue of renting “everything you need in life.”

No thanks.

And get off our lawn.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Watch: Andrew Yang’s response to a question about how he would handle mental health during Wednesday’s NYC mayoral debate drew fire on social media from people who said it lacked empathy or understanding. https://t.co/frKMJ3naJf pic.twitter.com/g9VKD1CoX5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 17, 2021

This is crazy-sad in three ways.

The first is that Andrew Yang is the only Democrat mayoral candidate New Yorkers have who is willing to tell the truth about the city’s crime problem.

The second is that there is no way he’ll be the next mayor. That job will go to someone just like de Blasio, or worse.

The third is that Yang is being savaged for telling the truth, often by the very people who are victims of New York’s government-engineered decline.

Or as Ian Miles Cheong noted, “If your only takeaway from this is being offended that he called out mentally ill people who are raping and killing random people on the street, then you are a part of the problem.”

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

The Hill has gone so far downhill in recent years that Insanity Wrap always hesitates before clicking on a link leading there, and usually regrets it.

But not today. We have no regrets about having read this fascinating and in-depth article by Rafael Mangual on the causes and duration of the country’s violent crime spike.

This one short bit is instructive:

In my last column for The Hill, I wrote that whether the 2020 spike in urban violence turned out to be a short-lived digression or the beginning of a prolonged deterioration of public safety could depend on the degree to which the spike was (or wasn’t) a function of political decisions — made over the last several years in jurisdictions across the country — that have functionally raised the transaction costs of enforcing the law while lowering those of breaking it. Why? Because, despite the fact that the U.S. surpassed 20,000 criminal homicides in a single year for the first time since the mid-1990s, there was no indication that self-styled “reformers” had any intention of slowing down. If anything, it seemed clear that reformers would leap through the newly expanded Overton Window, and continue to crank open that artifactual chest labeled “property of Pandora” in their effort to “reimagine” public safety. That’s exactly what’s happened, which could mean that urban America’s crime problem will get worse before it gets better.

The tl;dr version: Crime is here to stay because Democrats.

Not just elected Democrats, but the Democrat voters who enable them.

It’s going to be a hard time, maybe an impossible time, for the truly Woke to learn the hard lessons the previous generations figured out 20, 30, 40 years ago.

Get out of the cities while you can. Buy a house in the ‘burbs before they’re all rentals.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

During a Critical Race Theory lecture at the Naval War College, the instructor misspells “privilege” in her presentation. She then explains white privilege as white people receiving “free wifi” and everyone else paying double for it. pic.twitter.com/NvUWgocxiZ — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) June 18, 2021

Insanity Wrap pays a bare minimum of $130 a month, usually more — sometimes much more — when our kids blow through Comcast’s data cap.

But since we’re white, who do we have to talk to about this free WiFi?

We’re very interested and would like to receive your newsletter.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Cuban Goes to Home Depot for FIRST TIME – DREAM CAME TRUE!

Insanity Wrap had to hit you with a lot of awful stuff today, and for that, we apologize.

If you’re looking for something better than an apology, you won’t see anything more hopeful than this video of a Cuban immigrant making his first trip to an American Home Depot.

This is a beautiful video. We had more than a few honest (manly!) tears.

Americans take so much for granted, but the thing we probably take most for granted is how fragile it all is.

Yoel, the star of this video, will never take America for granted.

Biden’s ’70s Show

WASHINGTON (AP) — US applications for jobless aid rise to 412,000 from a pandemic low even with economy strengthening. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 17, 2021

Things will get really fun as rising inflation chokes the economy, kills those unfilled job vacancies, and destroys the value of unemployment benefits.

Wheeeeeeee!

Insanity Wrap has a fresh barrelful of “Unexpectedlies!” ready for the Left’s inevitably lame reaction to the malaise everyone else knows is coming.

