Total U.S. coronavirus deaths reported each morning this week: Monday, 599,769; Tuesday, 599,945; Wednesday, 600,285; Thursday, 600,680; Friday, 600,934.

The Supreme Court on Thursday voted 7-2 to turn aside a third major challenge brought before justices by Republicans seeking to kill the 2010 Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as ObamaCare.

The law remains intact after the high court ruled that Texas, other GOP-led states and two individuals had no standing to bring their lawsuit in federal court (The Associated Press, The Hill and The New York Times).

The Supreme Court did not tackle a larger issue posed in the suit, that is, whether the bulk of the law could stand without a provision that initially required most Americans to obtain insurance or pay a penalty. Because a third challenge failed, a larger Supreme Court majority joined forces this time, and the law is deeply woven into the U.S. health system after more than a decade, many analysts believe the signature legislative hallmark of the Obama era appears to be a constitutional survivor.

House Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiYoung Turks founder on Democratic establishment: ‘They lie nonstop’ Hillicon Valley: Senate unanimously confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar | Scrutiny mounts on Microsoft’s surveillance technology | Senators unveil bill to crack down on cyber criminals ‘It’s still a BFD’: Democrats applaud ruling upholding ObamaCare MORE (D-Calif.) assailed the GOP for attempting to scuttle the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a global public health crisis. “We will never forget how Republican leaders embraced this monstrous suit to rip away millions of Americans’ health care in the middle of a deadly pandemic,” she said in a statement.

A record 31 million Americans have health insurance through the Affordable Care Act, according to the Health and Human Services Department. A majority of all U.S. adults favor the law, according to the latest tracking poll published by the Kaiser Family Foundation, consistent with support since at least late 2019.

Meanwhile, in the healthcare battlefield, the progressive-backed public option insurance concept is on the shelf for now. Left-leaning Democrats are concentrating on tucking other health goals into pending Biden-backed legislation this year, such as ensuring affordable drug pricing and lowering the eligibility age for Medicare. “Crafting a public option is much more difficult than lowering the Medicare eligibility age, and expanding benefits,” House Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalDemocrats shift tone on unemployment benefits Pelosi picks Democrats for special panel tackling inequality White House to Democrats: Get ready to go it alone on infrastructure MORE (D-Wash.) says (The Hill).

LEADING THE DAY

CONGRESS: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerFive takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision Senate confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar Schumer vows to only pass infrastructure package that is ‘a strong, bold climate bill’ MORE (D-N.Y.) on Thursday teed up a vote early next week on a package to overhaul voting rights and elections, giving Democrats limited time to cobble together a deal to unify their 50 members behind a bill.

As The Hill’s Jordain Carney reports, the Democratic leader informed his caucus of the plan during a closed-door huddle on Thursday, according to a Senate Democratic source familiar with the meeting. The For the People Act has zero shot of garnering the needed 60 votes to break a filibuster, but the main Democratic goal is to unify behind a singular blueprint in an attempt to highlight the expected unanimous GOP opposition rather than their own internal divisions.

The lone holdout on the Democratic side remains Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinDelaware set to raise minimum wage to by 2025 Overnight Health Care: Takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision | COVID-19 cost 5.5 million years of American life | Biden administration investing billions in antiviral pills for COVID-19 Manchin calls on Biden to nominate permanent FDA commissioner MORE (W.Va.), who opposes the package in its current form. The West Virginia moderate has outlined to Schumer and his colleagues what he does and doesn’t support, joking to reporters that he “spoke a lot” during the Thursday meeting.

“It was a very good, constructive dialogue,” Manchin said, adding that his colleagues were “very receptive” to his suggestions.

Despite his opposition, Manchin’s decision to come to the table has Democrats optimistic ahead of Tuesday’s vote.

“We’re all constructively engaged on the substance. It was a serious and constructive conversation,” said Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzSchumer to force vote Tuesday on sweeping election bill Joe Manchin keeps Democrats guessing on sweeping election bill Sen. Manchin paves way for a telehealth revolution MORE (D-Hawaii).

> Big spending: While bipartisan infrastructure talks move forward, Senate Democrats are discussing passing a spending bill in the neighborhood of $6 trillion via budget reconciliation and with only support on the Democratic side of the aisle.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOVERNIGHT ENERGY: EPA announces new clean air advisors after firing Trump appointees | Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior | Watchdog: Bureau of Land Management saw messaging failures, understaffing during pandemic Overnight Health Care: Takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision | COVID-19 cost 5.5 million years of American life | Biden administration investing billions in antiviral pills for COVID-19 Democratic senators press PhRMA over COVID-19 lobbying efforts MORE (I-Vt.), on Thursday said the proposal builds on Biden’s American Jobs Plan ($2.25 trillion) and American Families Plan ($1.8 trillion), and would include a large expansion of Medicare and move to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Sanders said when asked whether Democrats are discussing going it alone on a proposal as big as $6 trillion, a huge sticker price that has already attracted nervous pushback. “The president has given us a framework, I think it’s a comprehensive and serious framework. It is the function of the Congress now to take that framework and go with it,” the chairman said.

“Everything is in movement. This is a proposal, it’s a draft, it’s going to change every day,” Sanders added (The Hill).

The new Democratic push comes amid signs of momentum for the bipartisan infrastructure plan, which saw its support level grow to 21 senators on Wednesday. However, as The Hill’s Alexander Bolton writes, there remains potential stumbling blocks for the group, including whether the pay-fors assembled by the group would actually cover the cost of the plan.

Another concern continues to center around repurposing $120 billion in unspent pandemic relief and a potential provision that would index the gas tax to inflation — which Biden has said he does not support. As The Hill’s Hanna Trudo reports, Biden’s stance on the gas tax is being backed by both liberals and centrist Democrats.

“This is not the way to go,” Jayapal told The Hill.

IN FOCUS/SHARP TAKES

CORONAVIRUS: A $3.2 billion federal program is underway to support the development of antiviral pills to help people with COVID-19, medication that could start arriving by the end of this year, reports The New York Times.

“I wake up in the morning, I don’t feel very well, my sense of smell and taste go away, I get a sore throat,” Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOvernight Health Care: Takeaways on the Supreme Court’s Obamacare decision | COVID-19 cost 5.5 million years of American life | Biden administration investing billions in antiviral pills for COVID-19 Ex-Trump doctor turned GOP lawmaker wants Biden to take cognitive test White House officials won’t say if US will meet July vaccine goal MORE told the Times while describing the concept. “I call up my doctor and I say, ‘I have COVID and I need a prescription.’”

Fauci’s support for research on antiviral pills stems from his experience fighting AIDS three decades ago. In the 1990s, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which he heads, conducted research that led to some of the first antiviral pills for HIV, “protease inhibitors,” which block an essential virus protein and can keep the virus at bay for a lifetime.

In the early 2000s, researchers found that an antiviral called sofosbuvir could cure hepatitis C close to 100 percent of the time. Tamiflu, an over-the-counter pill for influenza, can cut the time it takes to recover from an infection, and reduce the chances that a bout of the flu will land someone in the hospital.

> July 4 vaccination goal: Biden set an ambitious vaccination goal of 70 percent for at least one dose among adults in the United States by the Fourth of July, hoping to encourage Americans to view the economy and their everyday lives as more normal by Independence Day if they were safely on their way to being fully vaccinated. A 70 percent goal would approach herd immunity and would provide some protection against the highly infectious coronavirus variants circling the globe. In mid-June, about 53 percent of U.S. adults have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, yet millions of Americans say they remain hesitant or are refusing to be vaccinated. On Thursday, White House officials would not venture a prediction about whether the president’s goal can be met by the Fourth of July (The Hill).

> Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerWhitmer announces Michigan reopening Michigan Senate passes voter ID mandate Beyond California, a record year for recalls MORE (D) on Thursday said all COVID-19 restrictions would end in her state on Tuesday. About 55 percent of the Michigan population has had at least one dose of vaccine and COVID-19 positive test results have dropped, according to state’s data (The Hill). Whitmer has been under intense political pressure for much of the past year based on the tough COVID-19 restrictions she imposed. In April, she described four benchmarks that had to be met to lift Michigan’s restrictions.

> United Kingdom surge in cases: The delta variant of COVID-19 in Great Britain has worried scientists for months. Coronavirus cases have climbed to their highest level in the U.K. since February, despite an adult vaccination rate there of more than 80 percent. The variant, first detected in India, is expected to become the dominant strain in the United States in three to four weeks, according to some researchers, which is one of the reasons Biden, Fauci and other federal officials are publicly urging Americans to get doses of vaccine as soon as possible (Axios).

OPINION

➔ INTERNATIONAL: The results of Iranian presidential elections today are set to pose a new challenge for the United States as it pursues indirect negotiations with Tehran to reenter the 2015 nuclear deal. Favored to win the contest is hardline-candidate Ebrahim Raisi, the head of Iran’s judiciary and sanctioned by the United States in 2019 (The Hill).

➔ STATE WATCH: Connecticut on Thursday passed legislation that will make it the 18th state to allow residents to use marijuana for recreational purposes. Gov. Ned Lamont (D) is expected to sign the bill (WTNHNews8, The Hill and CTPost.com). … Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill into law on Wednesday making concealed carry without permits legal in the state. At a signing ceremony, Abbott said that the new law will help turn the Lone Star State into a “Second Amendment sanctuary” (The Texas Tribune).

➔ POLITICS: Hmmm, who are they emulating? Abbott has announced he is building a wall at the Texas border with Mexico. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida pardons residents fined or arrested for mask violations DeSantis: Florida officers to respond to ‘border security crisis’ in Texas, Arizona Sanders ‘delighted’ DeSantis asked White House to import Canadian prescription drugs MORE (R) announced on Thursday that he is pardoning people in his battleground state who were arrested or fined for mask- or other COVID-19 violations (CBS Miami). Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Nikki Haley warns Republicans on China: ‘If they take Taiwan, it’s all over’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters MORE is talking tough about China’s role in the pandemic and announced a political action group this week to keep his hand in the 2022 midterms. Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioHillicon Valley: Senate unanimously confirms Chris Inglis as first White House cyber czar | Scrutiny mounts on Microsoft’s surveillance technology | Senators unveil bill to crack down on cyber criminals FCC votes to advance proposed ban on Chinese telecom equipment The Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? MORE (R-Fla.) takes repeated aim at the administration’s approach to China and Cuba, appealing to conservatives in South Florida. Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe Hill’s Morning Report – After high-stakes Biden-Putin summit, what now? Nikki Haley warns Republicans on China: ‘If they take Taiwan, it’s all over’ The Hill’s Morning Report – Dems to go-it-alone on infrastructure as bipartisan plan falters MORE is reaching out to Christian conservatives this summer. Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz says he hopes McConaughey ‘decides not to run’ Senate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior Court fines baker 0 for refusing to make gender transition cake MORE (R-Texas) this week bashed Fauci as “political and not scientific.”

➔ DRINK UP: Scotch single malt whisky makers applauded on Thursday after the United States agreed to suspend tariffs on one of Scotland’s main exports in the wake of the resolution of a long-standing trans-Atlantic trade row over subsidies to aircraft companies Boeing and Airbus. Former President Trump Donald TrumpChinese apps could face subpoenas, bans under Biden executive order: report Kim says North Korea needs to be ‘prepared’ for ‘confrontation’ with US Ex-Colorado GOP chair accused of stealing more than 0K from pro-Trump PAC MORE imposed the 25 percent tariffs in 2019 on certain whisky products from the European Union. The tariffs applied until this week, when the U.S. and the EU reached an agreement that lifts the punitive levies for five years (The Associated Press).

THE CLOSER

