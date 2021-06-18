https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/18/the-market-has-spoken-and-your-show-is-fing-terrible-joe-rogan-just-buries-not-a-real-human-brian-stelter-and-huzzah-watch/
Get him, Joe.
Joe Rogan Tears Into CNN’s Brian Stelter: ‘Hey Motherf*cker, You’re Supposed To Be A Journalist’ https://t.co/lwixzTdkD8
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 17, 2021
Ouchville, population Tater.
Watch:
From Mediaite:
Joe Rogan ripped CNN’s Brian Stelter on Thursday’s installment of The Joe Rogan Experience. Speaking with Kyle Kulinski, Rogan referenced an unspecified segment on CNN about the popularity of many YouTubers and podcasters, who in some cases receive more viewers than large cable networks such as CNN.
“This is because the market has spoken and your show’s fucking terrible,” said Rogan, addressing the ratings battles. “Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings. Same with Don Lemon’s. It’s the same thing. Everybody knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans.”
He continued …
“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf*cker, you’re supposed to be a journalist.”
Yeah, mofo, you’re supposed to be a journalist.
Heh.
Tater! https://t.co/mgDlinXr2N
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 18, 2021
Joe is spot on.
— Kambree (@KamVTV) June 17, 2021
Joe Rogan mashing Tater in front of the world. You love to see it.
— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) June 18, 2021
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) June 17, 2021
Who is Brian stellar
— Chris Tru (@Christru22) June 18, 2021
HA!
***
