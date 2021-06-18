https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tommy-tuberville-holds-nothing-back/

Alabama Senator dropping bombs with Bartiromo this morning

“Biden needs to step out and start doing some press conferences, let the American people know he’s representing all of us. You can tell now, everything is staged, everything behind the scenes is charted. What are we doing here? We are being led by people from behind the scenes.”

Maria discusses the calls for a ‘cognitive test’ of Biden.