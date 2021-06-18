https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-confirms-we-are-working-on-vaccine-passports/

Trudeau Confirms — “We are working with the provinces to establish a national certification of vaccination status that will be easily accepted around the world for people who need to travel internationally.”

Trudeau breaks his own quarantine rules.

Trudeau’s real father at the same age — Fidel Castro

