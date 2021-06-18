https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-confirms-we-are-working-on-vaccine-passports/

Trudeau Confirms — “We are working with the provinces to establish a national certification of vaccination status that will be easily accepted around the world for people who need to travel internationally.”

Trudeau breaks his own quarantine rules.

Stayed in the hotel for 12 hours, now doing a news conference with others present less than three days after returning to Canada. So much for quarantine! It really is rules for thee and not for me for ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GCf3U1lgFV — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) June 17, 2021

