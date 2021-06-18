https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/18/donald-trump-endorses-lisa-murkowskis-republican-challenger-2022-kelly-tshibaka/

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s 2022 primary challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, Friday.

Trump released a statement from the Save America PAC in which the former president slammed Murkowski and said Tshibaka can beat her in the primary, giving her his full endorsement.

“Lisa Murkowski is bad for Alaska. Her vote to confirm Biden’s Interior Secretary was a vote to kill long sought for, and approved, ANWR, and Alaska jobs. Murkowski has got to go! Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski — and she will. Kelly is a fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First,” Trump said in his statement.

“She is MAGA all the way, pro-energy, strong on the Border, tough on Crime and totally supports our Military and our great Vets. Kelly is a powerful supporter of the Second Amendment and JOBS! I look forward to campaigning in Alaska for Kelly Tshibaka. She has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump added.

Before working in the Alaska state government, Tshibaka worked in the inspector general offices of several federal agencies.(RELATED: Sen. Lisa Murkowski Has First GOP Challenger For 2022)

In early January, Murkowski became the first Senate Republican to call on then-President Donald Trump to resign after the Capitol riot. Murkowski then voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial. (RELATED: Sen. John Barrasso Breaks With Trump, Endorses Sen. Lisa Murkowski And Rep. Liz Cheney For Reelection)

Trump promised to visit Alaska to personally campaign against Murkowski, saying, “I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski,” in a March statement to Politico. “She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.” (RELATED: Trump Promises To Go To Alaska To Campaign Against ‘Disloyal’ Sen. Murkowski)

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott has said the committee will be supporting Republican incumbents, despite Trump’s differences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

