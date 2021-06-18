https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/trump-makes-his-endorsement-in-the-alaska-senate-gop-primary/

Former President Trump formally endorsed Kelly Tshibaka over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 Alaska Republican primary:

NEW: Former Pres. Trump endorses Kelly Tshibaka, the challenger to incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 Alaska Republican primary. pic.twitter.com/2vzopkn3ka — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 18, 2021

Tshibaka is an Alaska native and a graduate of Harvard Law School:

Lisa Murkowski has a GOP Primary challenger. Kelly Tshibaka, Alaska native, Harvard Law School grad, with a variety of Inspector General experience. https://t.co/CkC3W5KmLI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 29, 2021

Tshibaka released a statement saying she’s “honored, excited, and grateful to have the support of the 45th President of the United States”:

Statement from @KellyForAlaska following the endorsement of her candidacy by President Trump: pic.twitter.com/wb9FSURe0h — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) June 18, 2021

But she does face an uphill climb. The Senate Leadership Fund will reportedly support Murkowski:

The Senate Leadership Fund will support Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in her reelection campaign, setting up a clash between the Mitch McConnell-aligned group and GOP candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who has hired some advisers to former President Trump https://t.co/cNBxzJledz — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2021

And was Murkowski was able to win as a write-in candidate in 2010:

Despite Trump’s predictable endorsement for Kelly Tshibaka, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) is STILL a clear favorite for reelection & she has several paths to victory. Remember, she won as a write-in for reelection in 2010 while teaching voters how to spell Murkowski (no mean feat). — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 18, 2021

