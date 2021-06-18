https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/trump-makes-his-endorsement-in-the-alaska-senate-gop-primary/

Former President Trump formally endorsed Kelly Tshibaka over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski in the 2022 Alaska Republican primary:

Tshibaka is an Alaska native and a graduate of Harvard Law School:

Tshibaka released a statement saying she’s “honored, excited, and grateful to have the support of the 45th President of the United States”:

But she does face an uphill climb. The Senate Leadership Fund will reportedly support Murkowski:

And was Murkowski was able to win as a write-in candidate in 2010:

