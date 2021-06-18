https://thefederalist.com/2021/06/18/trump-offers-7-ways-to-strip-the-lefts-twisted-doctrine-of-critical-race-theory-from-schools/

Former President Donald Trump authored an article encouraging Americans to recognize how the left, spurred on by President Joe Biden, is “brainwashing” children with “the ridiculous left-wing dogma known as ‘critical race theory.’”

In an opinion article published on Friday, Trump warned parents against the danger of schools implementing critical race theory into their curriculum at the instruction of the Biden administration.

“The key fact about this twisted doctrine is that it is completely antithetical to everything that normal Americans of any color would wish to teach their children,” Trump wrote. “Instead of helping young people discover that America is the greatest, most tolerant, and most generous nation in history, it teaches them that America is systemically evil and that the hearts of our people are full of hatred and malice.”

This “insanity,” Trump continued, started a long time ago, was propelled by Biden’s removal of the 1776 Commission, and now must stop.

“The left has only gotten away with it until this point because not enough parents have been paying attention and speaking up. But that is quickly changing,” Trump explained. “From Loudoun County, Va., to Cupertino, Calif., parents are beginning to make their voices heard against the left-wing cultural revolution. What they need now is a plan to actually stop it.”

Trump’s advice for legislators and others invested in fighting this leftist “re-education” is to “pass a ban on taxpayer dollars going to any school district or workplace that teaches critical race theory, which inherently violates existing anti-discrimination laws.” Some states have already taken action, he said, but “it needs to happen everywhere — and Congress should seek to institute a federal ban through legislation as well.”

Trump also encouraged states to create their own examination to “ensure that students are receiving a patriotic, pro-American education — not being taught that the United States is an evil nation” and give parents legal protection to have access to curriculum. “[E]very handout, article, and reading should be posted on an online portal that allows parents to see what their kids are being taught.”

“Parents need to organize locally — in every school district in America — to eliminate ‘Action Civics’ and other versions of the effort to contort traditional civics education into a vehicle for political indoctrination. The left’s new argument is that our ‘divisions’ stem from a lack of ‘civics education’ — a problem they intend to ‘fix’ with lots of new taxpayer money and a redefinition of ‘civics’ in schools, just as they are trying to redefine the meaning of ‘infrastructure,’” Trump wrote. “The government has no right to brainwash students with controversial ideologies against their parents’ will.”

Trump also wielded school choice and scrutinized educator credentialing and tenure periods in government K-12 schools that reward “incompetent teachers” and “political activist[s]” with protections.

“Make no mistake: The motive behind all of this left-wing lunacy is to discredit and eliminate the greatest obstacles to the fundamental transformation of America. To succeed with their extreme agenda, radicals know they must abolish our attachment to the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and most of all, Americans’ very identity as a free, proud, and self-governing people. The left knows that if they can dissolve our national memory and identity, they can gain the total political control they crave. A nation is only as strong as its spirit. For our children, we must act before it is too late,” Trump concluded.

Read his seven suggested reforms here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

