https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/twitter-suspends-barstool-sports-founder-dave-portnoy-freeportnoy/
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was suspended by Twitter on Friday:
A national treasure has been silenced! What’s the deal, @jack?@stoolpresidente #FreeDavePortnoy pic.twitter.com/z4ihyg1HZ4
— Will Sheehan (@willsheehan_8) June 19, 2021
But nobody seems to know why:
What happened to @stoolpresidente ??
— Critical Jake Theory (@jakecoco) June 19, 2021
What on earth landed @stoolpresidente in Twitter prison — this ought to be good, @jack.
What are we going to do for pizza and stock reviews? #OneBite
— Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) June 19, 2021
It could be over this tweet where Portnoy got angry with someone over their criticism of the stock price of Penn National Gaming:
— Broc No K (@broc_miracle) June 19, 2021
If so, this guy isn’t even mad about it:
Portnoy posted a photo of himself with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey taken at a cryptocurrency conference in Miami earlier in the month with the hashtag, “#FreePortnoy”:
Over to you, Twitter:
FREE OUR BOY @stoolpresidente HE AINT DO NOTHIN #FreeDavePortnoy
— Omaha Bound Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) June 19, 2021
Because this one makes no sense:
Suspending Portnoy while terrorists still have active accounts.
Yet GOP members of Congress take Big Tech $$ and protect them at all costs.
— John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 19, 2021
We’ll keep you posted.
***