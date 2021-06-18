https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/twitter-suspends-barstool-sports-founder-dave-portnoy-freeportnoy/

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was suspended by Twitter on Friday:

But nobody seems to know why:

What happened to @stoolpresidente ?? — Critical Jake Theory (@jakecoco) June 19, 2021

What on earth landed @stoolpresidente in Twitter prison — this ought to be good, @jack. What are we going to do for pizza and stock reviews? #OneBite — Patrick Morrisey (@MorriseyWV) June 19, 2021

It could be over this tweet where Portnoy got angry with someone over their criticism of the stock price of Penn National Gaming:

If so, this guy isn’t even mad about it:

Portnoy posted a photo of himself with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey taken at a cryptocurrency conference in Miami earlier in the month with the hashtag, “#FreePortnoy”:

Over to you, Twitter:

FREE OUR BOY @stoolpresidente HE AINT DO NOTHIN #FreeDavePortnoy — Omaha Bound Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) June 19, 2021

Because this one makes no sense:

Suspending Portnoy while terrorists still have active accounts. Yet GOP members of Congress take Big Tech $$ and protect them at all costs. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 19, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

