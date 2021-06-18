https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/18/twitter-suspends-barstool-sports-founder-dave-portnoy-freeportnoy/

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was suspended by Twitter on Friday:

But nobody seems to know why:

It could be over this tweet where Portnoy got angry with someone over their criticism of the stock price of Penn National Gaming:

If so, this guy isn’t even mad about it:

Portnoy posted a photo of himself with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey taken at a cryptocurrency conference in Miami earlier in the month with the hashtag, “#FreePortnoy”:

Over to you, Twitter:

Because this one makes no sense:

We’ll keep you posted.

***

