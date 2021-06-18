https://noqreport.com/2021/06/18/two-mikes-rootin-tootin-putin-and-more/

Today, The Two Mikes discussed several current issues. First, we noted Attorney General Garland Merrick’s declaration of war on the White portion of the American People, pledging to use the corrupt national-security apparatus to savagely attack them.

One wonders why Garland and so many other Democrats, Republicans, bureaucrats, academics, and journalists think they are still alive and prospering from the graft they accrue daily. If Whites were truly such a threat, these gangsters all would have been six feet under long ago. Indeed, there is an argument to be made that American Whites have been far too patient and quiet since Lyndon Johnson started to steal their wealth and liberties, and award them — with preference before the law — to the slaves the Democrats have kept imprisoned on their plantation.

The primary purpose of our brief chat, though, was to thank our listeners for their continuing support. Colonel Mike and I have been humbled by the number of citizens who are willing to listen to old men nattering around about the affairs of the world. We have done our best, and, as our listeners know, Colonel Mike knows a lot of good people to have as guests who always are armed with fresh and accurate information.

All told, the Colonel and I are lucky senior citizens and want to thank all of you for giving us a listen now and then. God bless you all, and may God, citizens, and the 2nd Amendment save our republic.

