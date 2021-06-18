https://www.theepochtimes.com/unvaccinated-west-point-cadets-face-harsh-restrictions_3864986.html

Military cadets at West Point academy who have not been vaccinated against the CCP virus are allegedly being pressured to take the shots, and are facing harsh restrictions.

The military academy doesn’t have a vaccine mandate but the overwhelming majority of cadets at West Point are vaccinated—only about three dozen out of 4,500 cadets have not taken the jabs, Fox News reported.

A number of the cadets have said that they gained immunity naturally after having previously been infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

But as a result of not being vaccinated they are now allegedly facing restrictions more severe than those that were in place during the worst times of the pandemic, the news outlet reported.

Elita Perusek, the mother of a West Point cadet in his final year, and herself a graduate of the academy, told Sean Hannity during an interview that her son has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies on post but that the academy would dub him as being of “susceptible status.”

“He was counseled before he left West Point by his tactical office who told him that because he chose to exercise his right to not take the vaccine that he would be called ‘susceptible status’ … and that he would have to submit to restriction of movement throughout the summer,” Perusek said.

“Which meant that he would have to give up some of his leave.”

The academy’s mask guidelines indicate that cadets that haven’t taken the shots have to wear masks in shared spaces and the barracks, including showers and bathrooms.

“In shared indoor spaces masks are required,” the school’s public affairs office stated.

“Identical to the academic year mask requirements, if the shower and bathroom is in a shared indoor space, non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask when not performing personnel hygiene.”

Brian McDonald is another worried parent whose daughter attends West Point. Like Perusek’s son, he said that his daughter has natural immunity from the virus.

“I don’t understand what the leadership at West Point is doing right now,” he said. “Quick thing on my daughter: She loves the Lord; she loves her country. And all she wants to do, her dream, is just to serve both at West Point right now,” McDonald told Hannity.

“She’s in a position where she’s had COVID, she recovered from COVID, she has the antibodies for COVID, and West Point is putting a ridiculous amount of pressure on her to take the vaccine.”

West Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

