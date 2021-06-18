https://www.theblaze.com/news/green-energy-worker-slams-dumb-bastard-joe-biden

A frustrated employee at a soon-to-close wind turbine factory in South Dakota made his feelings about President Joe Biden and his special climate envoy John Kerry clearly known during a recent interview with Fox News.

What are the details?

Brian Dockter is one of 300 employees at Molded Fiber Glass, a wind blade manufacturing plant in Aberdeen, South Dakota, who were recently informed that they will be out of a job in early August when the factory shuts down for good.

In a press release, MFG blamed the forthcoming closure on “changes in market conditions, foreign competition, and proposed revisions to tax policies impacting the wind energy industry in the United States.”

Dockter, reportedly a nondestructive testing technician at the plant, argued in an interview with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday that the phasing out of the production tax credit for wind energy was primarily responsible for the factory’s shutdown.

News of the factory’s closure came as a complete surprise to Dockter and his family, especially given the Biden administration’s repeated assurances that green energy jobs would be broadly available under its new policies.

Climate czar John Kerry specifically made mention of the growth of wind turbine manufacturing jobs when he carelessly assured fossil fuel workers in danger of losing work that they would have “better choices” and “alternatives” in green energy industries.

Kerry’s promise appears hollow, at least for now.

“Why doesn’t [Kerry] pick a different profession? He’s obviously not good at it, so if anybody should lose a job it should be him and his cronies and Biden,” Dockter said in the interview.

“Biden is such a dumb bastard, he just doesn’t get anything,” he added.

What else?

It remains somewhat unclear as to exactly which Biden administration tax policy led to the demise of MFG’s South Dakota plant. TheBlaze reached out to MFG’s media contact for more information on the issue.

Under Biden’s proposed $6 trillion budget, $2 billion is allocated to “revise and extend” wind and solar production tax credits, which are set to expire at the end of the year. However, since the mammoth proposal has failed to receive anything close to bipartisan support, the wind energy industry may feel as if it is on uneasy ground.

Of perhaps even more import, noted the Washington Examiner, is the Biden administration’s failure to assure that “U.S. manufacturers would not be undercut by foreign suppliers using low-cost labor” — two adverse factors cited in MFG’s press release.

