CHARACTER, NOT COLOR: Father-Daughter Duo Speak Out on Critical Race Theory, Viral Video

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.03.21

The father-daughter duo that gained national attention this week spoke with Fox News after their video on ‘Critical Race Theory’ was viewed by millions of Americans.

“I’ve just seen a lot of things going on in America right now, going on in the world. I see the agenda being pushed on our children and they’re trying to teach our children to look at each other, not from who they are as a person, but for their skin color. I just decided I wanted to get out there and show the world what I teach my daughter and the values that I instill in her about the content of her character and not the color of her skin,” said Kory Yeshua alongside his daughter.

“They had played a video that kind of took me back and it was about segregation and there was a water fountain in the video that said Whites only. And after the video, my daughter had come to me and said why wasn’t the White kid able to play with the Black kid?”

“I did not think she was ready for heavy things like Jim Crow yet and I had to speak to her about that. And that’s actually what led up to coming out and speaking to her about these things,” Yeshua said.

Father and daughter want to STOP critical race theory. pic.twitter.com/DS4PHfuHR8 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 2, 2021

“I’m so overwhelmed. It’s such a blessing but the main thing I want to get out there is I want little White kids to know they are not oppressors, I want little Black kids to know they are not oppressed. And they can do anything they want to do, anything they put their mind to. You can overcome any obstacle, your skin color does not matter,” Yeshua said.

