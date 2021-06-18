https://www.dailywire.com/news/virginia-democrats-say-parents-who-want-schools-to-reopen-might-be-kkk

Shortly after Fairfax County, Virginia, attracted national criticism for bending to teachers union pressure to keep schools closed and for a school board member’s anti-Semitic rhetoric, Democrat and union operatives say they found a flyer from the KKK that helps with both issues.

Democrats said that since the flyer purportedly showed that the KKK does not like school board members, and parents angry that schools remained closed for nearly an entire year also do not like school board members, the parents might be KKK sympathizers.

Democrat officials posted photos of two crumpled-up pieces of paper that said “Fairfax County, VA- school board members- Jew-inspired, communist, queer-loving sex fiends- violating the words of the Holy Bible (KJV)- Yahweh is Watching! Loyal White Knights… Pray for White Americans,” it says.

It is unclear why an anti-Semite would use Yahweh, the Jewish word for God.

State Delegate Marcus Simon said “I’m not saying everybody who supports Open FCPS is a member of the KKK, but when the KKK is on your side, you need to rethink your priorities,” he said, referring to a group of parents of all backgrounds who advocated for schools to re-open to in-person learning as the coronavirus lockdown dragged on.

Video: Del. Marcus Simon, speaking at Support Our Schools rally, says “we know who is an ally of this movement…I’m not saying everybody who supports Open FCPS is a member of the KKK, but when the KKK is on your side, you need to rethink your priorities” https://t.co/G3336u7kOg pic.twitter.com/KW5NG5Bv7Q — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) June 18, 2021

Bryan Graham, the chairman of the Fairfax Democrats, wrote on Twitter that he “redacted the URL [of the KKK] because I didn’t want to give OpenFCPS folks any ideas.”

David Broder, the head of an SEIU union local, immediately began using the flyer to fundraise, saying “Fairfax School Board member Laura Jane Cohen has been targeted by anti-equity, anti-worker, anti-LGBTQ extremists since she won her seat. And now the KKK is flyering her district. Join me in standing up against hate. Donate to LJC today!”

If the Klan is calling our School Board a bunch of “Jew-Inspired, Communist, Queer-Loving Sex Fiends,” we must be doing something right. This “queer-loving,” queer School Board member isn’t backing down. Happy #Pride! pic.twitter.com/EkUHaysLVo — Karl Frisch (@KarlFrisch) June 16, 2021

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly retweeted it.

To Cohen, the flyers seemed to smooth over drama caused by anti-Semitic statements from board member Abrar Omeish, whose father is a nationally-known hardline Islamist.

“Those messages were targeted to all of us up here on this dais,” said Cohen, who is Jewish, bringing up the flyer at a school board meeting Thursday night. “No matter where we come from, no matter what we look like, the hate was equally distributed to every one of us up here tonight,” she said, according to WTOP.

School board member Karl Frisch said on Twitter, “If the Klan is calling our School Board a bunch of “Jew-Inspired, Communist, Queer-Loving Sex Fiends,” we must be doing something right. This ‘queer-loving,’ queer School Board member isn’t backing down.”

David Gordon, director of a state political action committee called The Virginia Project, told The Daily Wire “The flyer bears all the hallmarks of a cynical hoax.”

WTOP said 30 flyers were found in the county of 1.2 million, citing police. Despite the ubiquity of doorbell cameras, no one appears to have has produced a video of the perpetrator, and Democrats provided few specifics about the flyer’s origin in their online comments.

Democrat politicians who have sided with teachers unions on pandemic closures, only to face wrath from everyday parents, have increasingly used those parents’ own political tribalism to manipulate them, suggesting that if they do not go along with the plan, they are acting like one of the worst things imaginable: a Republican.

In Rhode Island, after a superintendent was facing being placed on leave over a scandal involving unions using school resources to influence a bond referendum that stood to profit its members, a flyer told residents that “white supremacist” organizations were opposed to the superintendent, and that therefore socially-conscious parents should try to stop the disciplinary action.

Teachers’ unions have gone to extremes to ensure that they did not have to show to up teach children during the pandemic. In Fairfax, teachers staged an “illegal ‘sick-out’ when local officials announced that students with disabilities could return to in-person learning,” Commentary reported.

They have at times bizarrely conflated their job negotiations with racial issues in order to gain the support of liberal voters who they calculate will blindly embrace anything that invokes racial buzzwords. In Montgomery County, Maryland, teachers balked at returning to school, claiming they were so afraid of coronavirus that they would need N95 masks. It turned out 30% of teachers never even bothered to get vaccinated. But they had an alternate excuse: Before a return, they demanded funding for programs “which directly serve Black and, [sic] Brown students.”

Fairfax resident Jo Anne Sears told The Daily Wire that accusing parents of wanting to join the KKK for wanting their kids to be in school was a mark of increasing desperation.

“Slander is the tool of last resort,” she said. “It’s very disturbing and it shows that Democrats have no argument other than to slander parents who across the political spectrum want their kids in school for in-person learning. The parents involved in this organization have worked tirelessly to ensure that the children who most need it get an education. It kills me that they are not listening to the neediest of the needy.”

She said she knew Simon, the state delegate, personally, and called his office to ask him about his implication that she might be a KKK sympathizer. His secretary said he was busy.

“He’s working on Juneteenth,” Sears said.

