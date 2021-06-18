https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/walmart-ceo-may-face-deposition-opioid-epidemic-lawsuit?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon may face deposition as part of the discovery phase of a multi-state lawsuit targeting the manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceutical opioids.

The suit, brought by several thousand U.S. tribal plaintiffs, is meant to target the alleged facilitation of the ongoing opioid addiction crisis that has gripped much of American for years.

Walmart—which operates thousands of pharmacies nationwide—is named in the suit. The company had argued that the request for McMillon’s deposition was “harassing on its face” and should be dismissed.

But Special Master David Cohen, appointed by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern District, said McMillon may have “personal knowledge of and involvement in” the matters related to the suit, and that the plaintiffs could depose him as part of their discovery process.

Walmart can still file an objection to the decision.

