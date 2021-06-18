http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kcPmLus2uSg/

The Centennial Institute will host the 2021 Western Conservative Summit featuring many prominent conservative lawmakers and activists.

The Centennial Institute, a part of the Colorado Christian University, will host many prominent conservative activists on Friday, starting at 6:00 P.M. Eastern. The speakers include:

  • Dr. Donald Sweeting, president of Colorado Christian University
  • Lila Rose, founder and president of the pro-life organization Live Action
  • Jack Phillips, owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop
  • Conservative commentator Brandon Tatum
  • Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation
  • Jennifer Fielder, CEO of the American Lands Council
  • Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Saturday’s session of the Western Conservative Summit will include Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Ken Buck (R-CO), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), and other prominent conservative activists.

