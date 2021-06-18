http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kcPmLus2uSg/

The Centennial Institute will host the 2021 Western Conservative Summit featuring many prominent conservative lawmakers and activists.

The Centennial Institute, a part of the Colorado Christian University, will host many prominent conservative activists on Friday, starting at 6:00 P.M. Eastern. The speakers include:

Dr. Donald Sweeting, president of Colorado Christian University

Lila Rose, founder and president of the pro-life organization Live Action

Jack Phillips, owner of the Masterpiece Cakeshop

Conservative commentator Brandon Tatum

Mike Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation

Jennifer Fielder, CEO of the American Lands Council

Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Saturday’s session of the Western Conservative Summit will include Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Ken Buck (R-CO), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), and other prominent conservative activists.

