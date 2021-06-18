https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/18/well-respected-science-website-retracts-favorable-review-of-abigail-shriers-book-about-transgenderism-but-insists-its-not-censorship/

Dr. Harriet Hall recently reviewed Abigail Shrier’s book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing our Daughters,” for Science-Based Medicine, a site purporting to be about “exploring issues and controversies in the relationship between science and medicine.” Well, Shrier’s book, being critical of the push to encourage young women to transition, would certainly qualify as controversial.

Evidently Hall’s colleagues on the site were in fact not happy and not interested in entertaining ideas that go against the grain of wokeness:

Flushed down the memory hold by Science-Based Medicine:

“This article has been retracted.”

Uh-huh.

There it is.

It’s pathetic.

Note: If you’re interested, you can read the archived article here (via @mikeemesser).

