A homeowner in Vicksburg, Mississippi, defended herself and her property with a firearm Thursday morning.

What happened?

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, the woman arrived at the home just after 11 a.m. Thursday to perform a daily check when she discovered a burglary in progress at her residence.

She fired what she described as a warning shot before briefly exiting the home, alerting neighbors and telling them to call the police.

Investigators said the woman then re-entered the home and attempted to hold the burglar at gunpoint until police arrived. But when the burglar made a “threatening move,” the homeowner felt compelled to open fire, striking the burglar in the arm, WAPT-TV reported.

A few minutes later, the burglar, reportedly a young man, showed up at the nearby River City Rescue Mission suffering from a gunshot wound to his forearm.

The suspect’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. According to investigators, he was treated by paramedics before being transported to the Vicksburg Police station for processing. He will reportedly be charged with burglary.

The homeowner was also reportedly taken to the station for processing but is not expected to be charged because her actions are likely protected by the castle doctrine.

What else?

Neighbor Sharon Flowers said that she had just arrived at her home Thursday morning when she heard the woman shouting for help. Flowers told the Vicksburg Daily News that she alerted the police at the homeowner’s request before witnessing the second shot being fired.

“The silence was terrifying,” she recalled. “You couldn’t see anything, you didn’t see anyone move, it was silence.”

Under Mississippi’s castle doctrine — similar to “stand your ground” laws — the homeowner was legally permitted to fire upon the intruder.

According to the state’s legal code, “a person who is not the initial aggressor and is not engaged in unlawful activity shall have no duty to retreat before using deadly force … if the person is in a place where the person has a right to be, and no finder of fact shall be permitted to consider the person’s failure to retreat as evidence that the person’s use of force was unnecessary, excessive or unreasonable.”







