Charlotte, NC — “I hope that we shall crush in its birth the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations which dare already to challenge our government to a trial of strength, and bid defiance to the laws of our country.”—Thomas Jefferson, The Papers of Thomas Jefferson: Retirement Series, Volume 10.

We are in the midst of historic times. How we respond will determine if the corporate and political elites are successful in their plans to transform the world into a global technocracy.

The group maybe most representative of those elites is the World Economic Forum (WEF). I wrote last week about how the WEF has used COVID-19, which they’ve used quite effectively thus far, to advance their goals, and in the midst of all of this they launched the Great Reset last summer.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit any more for the 21st century. In short, we need a great reset,” said Klaus Schwab, WEF’s executive chairman who founded the group in 1971.

So, is the Great Reset some new, big plans? Not quite, says James Corbett. The nefarious plans remain the same, this is just a rebranding.

“The Great Reset is nothing more and nothing less than a great propaganda, marketing rollout campaign for a new brand that the would-be global elite are trying to shove down the public’s throats,” Corbett said who added this is the “fig leaf that they are using to bring in the total, ultimate enslavement state of total surveillance.”

Written by good ole Klaus himself: “To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

There are three components to the Great Reset, Schwab wrote, the first being to “steer the market toward fairer outcomes” including implementation of “long-overdue reforms that promote more equitable outcomes.” Keep in mind, the WEF’s materials are chock-full of buzzwords like inclusion, equity, equality, fairness, sustainability, etc.

The second component is ensuring “that investments advance shared goals, such as equality and sustainability” which means “building ‘green’ urban infrastructure and creating incentives for industries to improve their track record on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics.” It is humorous how Schwab is critical of massive government debt under this component while applauding massive “stimulus” spending.

The third component is harnessing the “innovations of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to support the public good, especially by addressing health and social challenges.”

In short, the WEF and Schwab are spewing nothing but mealy-mouthed nonsense that is meant to ensure its readers that they have nothing but the best intentions while stating nothing about their plans.

When you do dig deep into the plans, you see that it is all “about expanding government power and suppressing liberty worldwide,” wrote Dr. Ron Paul. Schwab is an open transhumanist who thinks humans will in some way meld with machines, and he wants all of us (except for the elites) to be tracked constantly. Keep in mind, the WEF is behind the vaccine passports.

“The Great Reset will dramatically expand the surveillance state via real-time tracking,” Paul wrote. “It will also mandate that people receive digital certificates in order to travel and even technology implanted in their bodies to monitor them.”

Paul added: “Included in Schwab’s proposal for surveillance is his idea to use brain scans and nanotechnology to predict, and if necessary, prevent, individuals’ future behavior. This means that anyone whose brain is ‘scanned’ could have his Second Amendment and other rights violated because a government bureaucrat determines the individual is going to commit a crime. The system of tracking and monitoring could be used to silence those expressing ‘dangerous’ political views, such as that the Great Reset violates our God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

The last year-plus has shown the elites how easy it was to get people to submit to tyranny, and these globalists have profited handsomely off us. From March to July of 2020, the combined wealth of the world’s billionaires skyrocketed from $8 trillion to $10.2 trillion which has since grown to $13.1 trillion today. The highest that total ever was prior, $8.9 trillion in 2017.

The WEF wants to offer us a choice, genocide or enslavement. But there’s another choice, liberty and independence. These elitists only have the power that we give them. We need to use their massive egos against them. They are arrogant, narcissistic trash who have sunk our economies and profited off it. This, by the way, has been going on for decades as nations around the world, including America, have gone massively in debt to bailout these frauds.

“If no one power can enforce order, our world will suffer from a ‘global order deficit,’” Schwab wrote in COVID-19: The Great Reset book. Imagine the hubris of this man. He thinks “one power” not only has the right, but the ability to plan the lives of billions and billions of people around the world. He is called an economists, laughably holding several doctorates, and yet he doesn’t even understand Economics 101.

“The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design. To the naive mind that can conceive of order only as the product of deliberate arrangement, it may seem absurd that in complex conditions order, and adaptation to the unknown, can be achieved more effectively by decentralizing decisions and that a division of authority will actually extend the possibility of overall order. Yet that decentralization actually leads to more information being taken into account.”—F. A. Hayek, The Fatal Conceit: The Errors of Socialism.

