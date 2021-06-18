https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60cc98d0bbafd42ff58673fa

Ariana Drehsler/GettyIn the course of conducting her research on undocumented dairy farm workers, sociologist Julie C. Keller was privy to a call between Mac, a dairy farmer in Wisconsin, and Adulio, a former farmworker, then in Mexico. Adulio asked Mac about the day’s work, chiding him for being behind schedule. He reminded Mac about a group of calves that still needed to be castrated. He told Mac not to worry about the next group, that he, Adulio, would dehorn and castrate them himself, “when

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...