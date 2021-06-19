http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ZG6QDPzc8hg/559206-poll-30-percent-of-republican-voters-say-its-likely-trump-will

Thirty percent of Republican voters say they believe former President Trump will “likely” be reinstated to office this year, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

The results are comparable to other polling from Politico-Morning Consult released this month that showed nearly three in 10 Americans believe Trump will be reinstated.

While a segment of the GOP has indicated support for the idea, the vast majority of voters across the political spectrum agree it’s unlikely that Trump will return to office this year.

Seventy percent of Republican respondents in the Hill-HarrisX poll said such a scenario is unlikely, along with 74 percent of independents and 87 percent of Democrats.

Meanwhile, 26 percent of independent voters said it’s likely Trump will be reinstated while 13 percent of Democrats said the same.

There is no constitutional or legal mechanism for Trump to return to office in 2021 after losing to President BidenJoe BidenObama: Ensuring democracy ‘continues to work effectively’ keeps me ‘up at night’ New Jersey landlords prohibited from asking potential tenants about criminal records Overnight Defense: Pentagon pulling some air defense assets from Middle East | Dems introduce resolution apologizing to LGBT community for discrimination | White House denies pausing military aid package to Ukraine MORE in last year’s election. The Electoral College results were certified by Congress in January.

The June 17-18 survey follows reports earlier this month that Trump had been telling people in his circle that he expects to be reinstated by August, citing his unfounded claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.”

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiPoll: 30 percent of GOP voters believe Trump will ‘likely’ be reinstated this year Lewandowski says Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated Sunday shows preview: Infrastructure expected to dominate as talks continue to drag MORE told Fox News that Trump has not spoken to him about being reinstated.

Trump acknowledged in an interview with Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityPoll: 30 percent of GOP voters believe Trump will ‘likely’ be reinstated this year Book claims Trump believed Democrats would replace Biden with Hillary Clinton or Michelle Obama in 2020 election 9 Republicans not named Trump who could run in 2024 MORE on Wednesday that his campaign did not win the 2020 election, while adding, “but let’s see what happens on that.”

The Hill-HarrisX poll was conducted online among 942 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.19 percentage points.

—Gabriela Schulte

