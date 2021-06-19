http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/f5_v1TPQ-vU/

CALIFORNIA Governor Gavin Newsom was assaulted by an “aggressive” homeless man during his visit to downtown Oakland on Friday.

Cops quickly arrested the vagrant who allegedly threw a bottle of water at the Governor as he was walking to a barbershop and pizzeria in Old Oakland to promote small businesses.

4 Video shows the man who is alleged to have assaulted the governor being arrested Credit: ABC

4 Newsom was seen walking away from the incident undeterred Credit: ABC

Newsome was “approached by an aggressive individual,” according to California Highway Patrol communications director Fran Clader.

The CHP, which provides additional security for the governor, pulled Newsom away and arrested the 54-year-old man.

Video shows Newsom before and after the incident, as well as the man laying on the floor as an officer cuffs him.

Despite the altercation, Newsom was not injured.

4 A sister of the man arrested said the allegations were “consistent with his past behavior” Credit: ABC

He was seen on video walking away from the man and fistbumping a number of people on the other side of the street before entering Graffiti Pizza for a slice.

He then joked with reporters that different people have different ways of saying hello.

4 Moments after he was attacked, Newsom enjoyed a slice at Graffiti Pizza in downtown Oakland Credit: Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group via AP

Authorities took the man to Alameda County jail and charged him with resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.

A woman who identified herself as the 54-year-old’s sister told the AP that her brother had a history of homelessness and suffered from severe mental health problems.

She told the publication that the allegations made by police against her brother was “consistent with his past behavior.”

