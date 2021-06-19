https://www.theepochtimes.com/airbnb-takes-legal-action-against-guest-after-house-is-wrecked_3865570.html

Airbnb is going to file a lawsuit against a guest that booked a room and hosted a party where a fight broke out in North Dallas, Texas.

A group of videos that went viral on Facebook shows a group of young black females aggressively fighting each other on the property. A television set was toppled and smashed with a metal rod and some males are seen kicking down doors. Tables, chairs, and other furniture were also damaged during the chaos, and debris was scattered all over the property.

Some of the males tried to break up the girls from punching and assaulting each other, but the struggles continued on the ground and furniture was crashed into.

“The violence and total disrespect for this home is completely unacceptable, and we will pursue legal claims and damages against the booking guest who held this reckless event, in addition to a lifetime ban from our community,” the home-sharing company said in a statement to CBS 11 News.

“Airbnb bans both parties and ‘party houses’, and we’ve suspended this listing as we investigate. We have been communicating with neighbors through our Neighborhood Support Line, and we will be working with them closely as part of this investigation.”

One individual who appeared to have gone to the party uploaded the videos on Facebook and wrote: “This is exactly why I don’t go to parties! my first & last! these people done tore up [sic] these folks airbnb all because the party was over & the people that rented it out was ready to go to sleep?”

One male in the video is seen wearing a black mask and waving around a gun.

The local police department is investigating the incident.

