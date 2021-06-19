https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/amazing-new-website-confirms-youtube-suppressing-dislikes-joe-biden-videos-much-600/

There is a relatively new website that tracks the popularity of Joe Biden’s video channel — the same man that smashed all US records and received 81 million votes in the 2020 election while campaigning from his basement.

The website tracks the YouTube page of Joe Biden’s White House. And after several weeks of results can confirm that far-left YouTube is suppressing the dislikes on Joe Biden’s videos.

In fact the dislikes on the White House YouTube page are being manipulated on every single Joe Biden White House video!

EVERY SINGLE ONE!

TRENDING: VIOLENCE BREAKS OUT at Denver Conservative Conference as Hundreds of Antifa Militants Threaten And Harass Drivers and Guests Outside Hotel

Here is how this is proven, via the 81m.org website:

About It is true that Biden won the most votes cast for a U.S. presidential candidate, amassing about 81 million votes. – USA Today Such a popular president should have some truly epic YouTube numbers. Let’s keep track. I’m sure we won’t see anything weird happening, such as dislikes being thrown out in the wee hours of the morning. Verifying the accuracy of the data I encourage visitors to this site, especially reporters, to verify the deletion phenomenon for themselves. To do so, go to the official White House YouTube channel and find a new video that is a few hours old. Click on the video and go to its page. Take a screenshot of the likes and dislikes, being sure that your computer’s/phone’s clock is visible in the screenshot (example). Once per hour, come back to the page, reload it so that the newest totals appear, and take another screenshot. Do that over the course of the day, and you will almost certainly see that YouTube deletes dislikes repeatedly. Check back the next day, and you will see the deletions continuing throughout that day as well. Finally, check your screenshots against the video’s chart at 81m.org (based on the timestamp in each of your screenshots), and you will see that the two data sources, your screenshots and my charts, line up for the official likes and dislikes. (There might be small discrepancies due to our respective samples being taken a few minutes apart.) If you want to go further: My real likes and real dislikes stats are simply computed from all the increases to likes/dislikes (but ignoring decreases). You can check the arithmetic in the “Last … stats” table on each video page at 81m.org. You can download the full data on each page as CSV, TSV, or JSON files if you want to do your own charting. Also note that my real likes and real dislikes statistics almost always line up very closely for the videos in the comparison data, like those by PewDiePie.

And here are several examples on how YouTube is lying to their consumer and assisting Joe Biden.

YouTube is suppressing dislikes of Biden by as much as 600% on some videos.

Do you think they ever gave this same benefit to President Trump?

YouTube is deleteing up to 650% of all downvotes on Joe Bidens videos.

The website shows Biden gets only a paltry few thousands viewers per video.

This confirms what we all know is fact — The tech elites are lying to the American public and Joe Biden is extremely unpopular.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

