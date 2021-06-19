https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/america-first-fighting-back-army-candidates-secretary-state/

Nevada Secretary of State candidate Jim Marchant joined Steve Bannon’s War Room to discuss the next fight in securing election integrity.

Marchant exposed George Soros’ plan to put radical left people in Secretary of State positions all across the country – a plan started in 2004.

Soros understood that it was the Secretary of State who controlled elections in these states.

Marchant explained that what happened in 2020 was a direct result of this plan that started in 2004.

Marchant announced that he is starting a Secretary of State coalition to combat the plan from the radical left.

The coalition is made up of America First Secretary of State candidates.

Mark Finchem from Arizona, Kristina Karamo from Michigan, Jody Hice from Georgia, and Rachel Hamm from California are all a part of this coalition. (Read about each candidate here)

He said they are looking for more!

