The 28-year-old reigning Olympic champion exceeded fellow American Randy Barnes’ previous record of 23.12m, which had stood for more than 30 years, electrifying the crowd in Eugene, Oregon.

“The second it left my hand I knew it was good,” he told reporters. “It wasn’t a perfect throw.”

The six-foot, seven-inch Crouser had not exceeded his morning qualifying throw of 22.92m on his first throws of the cloudless night and let out a roar as he rocketed the ball nearly out of the sector on his fourth throw and thrust his hands aloft in triumph, his spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics guaranteed.